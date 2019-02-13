In an effort to restore music education programs in Philadelphia, one school welcomed a special guest Wednesday.Wyclef Jean joined VH1's 'Save The Music Foundation' along with Toyota to present a music technology grant to South Philadelphia High School.Wyclef also performed for the kids and sat down with a select group of music students for a special one-on-one workshop.Wyclef says he's thankful to give students the opportunity to work with technology to further their appreciation for music.