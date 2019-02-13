MUSIC

Wyclef Jean visits South Philadelphia High School to promote music education

EMBED </>More Videos

Wyclef Jean visits South Philadelphia High School to promote music education: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., February 13, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In an effort to restore music education programs in Philadelphia, one school welcomed a special guest Wednesday.

Wyclef Jean joined VH1's 'Save The Music Foundation' along with Toyota to present a music technology grant to South Philadelphia High School.

Wyclef also performed for the kids and sat down with a select group of music students for a special one-on-one workshop.

Wyclef says he's thankful to give students the opportunity to work with technology to further their appreciation for music.
