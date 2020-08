"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has an inspiring pep talk to start the school year

READING, Pennsylvania -- Has 2020 got you down? Are you nervous about the start of a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?Kid Superintendent is here for you.In a video posted to the Reading School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin (the adult one) begins by sharing a passage from his favorite poem, "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost.But before he can finish, Kid Superintendent Jermaine Edwards II steps in with is own message of reassurance in a year that brought us murder hornets and Tiger King (which isn't what he thought it was)."You got this," the 9-year-old says, while providing his own advice for a successful year.By the end, you'll be ready to go back to school yourself!Jermaine's mom, Kristin Boyd, said the video came together thanks to the work of Lone Cricket Productions and a promise that Jermaine would get some Taco Bell for his performance.