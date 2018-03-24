Egg Harbor City man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

An Egg Harbor City man has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
On March 20, members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of 49-year-old Joseph McCormick. He was charged as a result of the warrant.

McCormick was arrested on Friday and was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography (2nd degree), Possession of Child Pornography (3rd degree), Leader of a Child Pornography Network (3rd degree) and Tampering with Evidence (4th degree).

The charge against McCormick of Leader of a Child Pornography Network is a new charge in the state of New Jersey and the first of its kind for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

