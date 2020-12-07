Pedestrian killed in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey accident

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike near Genoa Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Investigators have not identified the victim that died or further circumstances surrounding the accident.

Authorities say the driver did stop after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
