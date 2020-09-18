Elderly man abducted in his own vehicle during 'random' home invasion in Delaware: Police

PENNYHILL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware have arrested two people accused of kidnapping an elderly man during a "random act of violence" early Thursday morning.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the unit block of Seville Avenue in the community of Villa Monterey.Police say two armed suspects entered the home and abducted a man in his 70s in his own vehicle.Before the abduction, police say both suspects ransacked the home and attempted to gather the family members into one area.Police say the suspects were ultimately unsuccessful because one family was able to call 911 before quickly hanging up, which prompted a response by officers.Authorities located the suspects and the victim traveling in the area of Marsh Road where an arrest was made.Monee Wilson, 23, and her accomplice 20-year-old Malik Singleton are facing a slew charges including kidnapping and robbery.The motive for the attack remains unclear. At this time, police are only saying "it was a random act of violence."The victim was not injured in the incident.If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395-2743.