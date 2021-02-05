fatal fire

Elderly man found dead in West Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating after an elderly man was found dead inside a home in West Philadelphia Friday.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a duplex along the 6100 block of Ludlow Street near Dewey Street.

Fire officials weren't aware that anyone was inside when they arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said they had to navigate through heavy smoke on the second floor of the duplex while fighting the fire.

He said the first floor was vacant and that they found the elderly victim upstairs on the second floor.

Walker added that there were challenges while working in the cold weather.

"Fire was under control 30 minutes later. We're still conducting our investigation, looking for smoke alarms and the cause of the fire," Walker said.
