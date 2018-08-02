House fire in Holmesburg sends elderly woman to the hospital, displaces 10

Elderly woman injured in Holmesburg fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --
An elderly woman was taken to the hospital and ten people, including children, have been displaced after a fire in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a home on the 4700 block of Sheffield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the first floor of the home.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

Battalion Chief Robert Clark said the elderly woman suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called to help four adults and six children displaced because of the fire.

