83-year old woman struck, killed by driver in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a driver in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It happened on Saturday around 4 a.m. when police say an 83-year-old woman was trying to cross Atlantic Avenue, near Ohio Avenue against a red traffic light.

Police say the woman was struck by a 66-year-old man driving in a Toyota Camry, who was traveling westbound with a green light. The driver did stay at the scene.

The woman, who is from Wallington, NJ, was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
