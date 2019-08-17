83-year old woman struck, killed by driver in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elderly woman has died after she was struck and killed by a driver in Atlantic City, New Jersey.It happened on Saturday around 4 a.m. when police say an 83-year-old woman was trying to cross Atlantic Avenue, near Ohio Avenue against a red traffic light.Police say the woman was struck by a 66-year-old man driving in a Toyota Camry, who was traveling westbound with a green light. The driver did stay at the scene.The woman, who is from Wallington, NJ, was transported to an area hospital where she later died.Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.