How handling of the COVID-19 pandemic could affect voting at the polls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Typically, the economy is the number one issue that determines how Americans vote in presidential elections, but this year, it may have been different.There are a lot of issues, but the pandemic and the handling of the pandemic is top of mind for many voters. After all, we're eight months in people are tired of the precautions but the numbers are going in the wrong direction.As people head to the polls, the pandemic is picking up steam.Cases of COVID-19 are going up in at least 47 out of 50 states. The national positivity rate is also on the upswing and a memo obtained by ABC News from Health and Human Services shows the death rate is 15% higher this week than last week.Whoever wins this election will face the huge task of controlling the spread of the virus, especially as health experts predict things could get worse in the winter.President Donald Trump continues with his message, saying the end of coronavirus is near.Former Vice President Joe Biden has been bashing Trump for his handling of the pandemic."They hate it when I say it. We're rounding the corner. It's gonna end anyway, but the vaccine will make it go a lot quicker," President Trump said at a rally."We're gonna beat this virus, were gonna get it under control and the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump," said Biden at one of his rallies.And for voters, it may come down to how you have personally been affected by the virus, whether you lost your job or you lost a loved one, or if other issues are more important to you.But no matter how things go with this election, how to prepare for a pandemic will be something candidates in the future will likely be pressed on.