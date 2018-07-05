TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --They say these are the kind of nights that represent what Trenton is truly all about: good music, food and of course company, all came together at Mill Hill Park to kick off the Trenton Music Series.
But the reality is the police presence here was elevated. Officials say it needed to be.
This is the first event of its kind in Trenton since the tragedy at Art All Night back in June.
It's been just a few days since the Mercer County Prosecutors Office released police officer bodycam footage.
17 people were shot that night, at the public art festival.
One of three suspects was killed.
The community was shaken to the core.
But Thursday night, at this public event, we watched and listened to a resilient town eager for progress.
"Part of what you'll hear from probably anyone you talk to is the importance of the arts and the love of the arts and that's why a lot of us are out here," said Willard Stanback, of the Trenton Music Series. "We knew, as they say in the show world, the show must go on."
We also spoke to Reggie Hallett, the owner of local barbecue spot 1911 Smokehouse Barbecue. He was manning the grill.
Hallett says those who do good in Trenton aren't going anywhere.
"You can't take Trenton down that easy," he said.
As a matter of fact, that's what mostly everyone here said tonight.
"The community is love. It's safe despite that shooting. That could happen anywhere," said Laura Carter.
Leslie Taylor said, "I hope that Art All Night stays next year the year after and after that because if they cancel that means evil wins."
