missing boy

Body believed to be missing 5-year-old boy from NH found buried in Boston-area woods

Danielle Dauphinais, the boy's mother, and Joseph Stapf were arrested last weekend in New York.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials give update on missing 5-year-old boy Elijah Lewis

ABINGTON, Mass. -- A body believed to be Elijah Lewis, a missing 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire, was found Saturday, buried, in a wooded area south of Boston.

The discovery comes a day after a search for the young boy, who had been missing for a month, shifted to Massachusetts.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that investigators searched an area in the town of Abington, about 20 miles south of Boston, in connection with the child's disappearance.

This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H.

Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP



Thirty to 40 law enforcement officials, including K-9 and other specialized units, assisted in the search in a heavily wooded part of Ames Nowell State Park, Massachusetts officials said late Friday. A second area was also being searched in nearby Randolph, investigators said.

The 5-year-old was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Previously, state troopers and the attorney general's office said Elijah had not been seen in 6 months, but now have shortened that timeline.

Searches in the area around his home by helicopter and a nearby lake by boat turned up nothing.

Lewis' mother and a man were arrested last weekend in New York and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case.

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, will remain in custody and plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.

Outside the Hillsborough County courthouse on Wednesday, Dauphinais' two brothers made a public plea to her to "come forward" and "say something" to investigators about her son's location.

The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Oct. 14 that Elijah was missing. The agency's involvement with the boy is unclear.

New York City transit officers located and arrested Dauphinais and Stapf on Sunday in the Bronx.

The witness tampering charges allege that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him.

The endangerment charges allege that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah. Court affidavits supporting the charges were sealed.

____

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.

____

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsnew hampshiremissing boyu.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News