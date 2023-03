A female officer tackled a man after after she suspected him of breaking into cars and threatening people.

'You good Mami?' Suspect apologizes to female officer who tackled him in bodycam video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Bodycam video shows a spectacular takedown by a female police officer in Orlando.

Officer Elizabeth Eby was on her way to a photo session to promote Women's History Month when she spotted a man suspected of breaking into cars and threatening people.

She tackled him to the ground as he was walking across the street.

Even the suspect was impressed and apologized. The suspect said in the video that he's never met a woman so strong.