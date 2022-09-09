5 people confirmed dead inside Maryland home, near Delaware border

Elk Mills is located approximately five miles from Newark, Delaware.

Authorities in Maryland, near the Delaware border, are investigating reports of multiple people shot inside a home.

ELK MILLS, Maryland (WPVI) -- Authorities in Cecil County, Maryland, near the Delaware border, confirm five people have been found dead inside a home.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office and EMS crews were called Friday morning to the home in the area of Elk Mills Road and Hebron Hill in the town of Elk Mills.

The reports said multiple people were shot inside the home.

"We are actively investigating the incident. There is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office told Action News in a statement.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a home with crime scene tape roped around the entire property including the front and back yards.

No further details are known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.