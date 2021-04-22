crash

Driver flees after crashing outside Elkins Park furniture store

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver is on the run after crashing into a building in Montgomery County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park.

Police said the driver lost control and smashed into a column attached to the American Furniture Store.

When first responders arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The Action Cam was on the scene as the vehicle was being towed.

Police are continuing to search for the driver.
