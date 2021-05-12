talk show

Ellen DeGeneres show ending in 2022, according to report

Ellen DeGeneres news today: Host said show just isn't 'a challenge anymore'
Ellen show ending in 2022: report

BURBANK, Calif. -- Ellen DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter that she plans to end her long-running daytime talk show in 2022.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged -- and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told THR in an interview published Wednesday.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently in Season 18. The show will wrap after Season 19, according to the report. DeGeneres will discuss her decision in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, scheduled to air on Thursday's episode.

CNN has reached out to representatives for DeGeneres for comment.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is produced by Warner Bros. TV, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

