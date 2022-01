ELLENDALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A police chase in Delaware ended in a serious crash on Sunday morning.It happened around 8 a.m. along Dupont Boulevard just north of Beach Highway in Ellendale, Sussex County.Investigators say the pickup truck had been involved in a police chase and slammed into the back of a work van.One person was rushed to an area hospital for unknown injuries.Two other people were treated and released at the scene.Police have not identified the suspect.