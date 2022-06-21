twitter

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

NEW YORK -- Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares rose about 3% to $38.98 before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it "unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesselon musksocial mediau.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Elon Musk threatens to end $44B deal to buy Twitter
Yankees and Rays share gun violence facts instead of game coverage
'Philadelphia Madness' Twitter tournament to crown best neighborhood
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
TOP STORIES
Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Philly home: Police
Chinatown fire under control after 4 hours, firefighter injured
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 12,000 acres in size
Man dies after being shot multiple times sitting on West Philly porch
Berks Co. man returns home after 149 days in hospital battling COVID
Phillies Minor League pitcher speaks about his sudden cancer battle
Show More
Philly pool season begins as some locations open on rolling schedule
AccuWeather: More Clouds, But Comfy Today
NYC taxi plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims
Hit-and-run sends victim into traffic light in Germantown: Police
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
More TOP STORIES News