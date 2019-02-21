Emergency meeting tonight in response to Philadelphia teen shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency meeting in response to teen shootings. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 21, 2019.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A rash of shootings involving teenagers will be the subject of an emergency meeting in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night.

In a post announcing the meeting, Philadelphia police say, "Due to recent violence involving our children, this can't continue. We need your help and support."



Seventeen-year-old Tauhid Collins was shot multiple times around 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace
EMBED More News Videos

2 teens killed, 1 injured in Southwest Philadelphia shootings. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.



Dozens of loved ones converged on that same street Sunday night to remember the 17-year-old.

Balloons were released, a friend sang and his grieving mother put out a plea to end the violence.

"If you feel like you have to go out and avenge my son's death - don't do it. Don't do it," Nikia Collins said.

EMBED More News Videos

Frends, family remember slain teen: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 17, 2019


Less than an hour later, another homicide occurred on that same street.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace, just down the road from the vigil.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the head and neck.

Then, a few hours later, police say a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded during a shooting inside a home on the the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue.

Police say the girl was shot in the neck and hand. She was rushed to hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police also say there were five or six children in the house, but no adults.

Police have not said if these incidents have any connection to the shooting of Tauhid Collins.

Police officers with the 12th and 18th districts will be at Abiding Truth Ministries starting at 6 p.m.

-----
