Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy for voiceover work on Marvel's 'What If...?'

The "Black Panther" star was awarded a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show "What If...?"

LOS ANGELES -- It's been two years since the death of actor Chadwick Boseman and his work continues to be honored.

The actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf.

On the show, Boseman voiced his "Black Panther" character T'Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

T'Challa is the one who gets kidnapped rather than Peter Quill. He convinces Thanos to give up his ambition to snap life away, freeing every lifeform and erasing the back half of Marvel's phase three.

This is Marvel Studios' first animated series and it focuses on different heroes from the MCU.

It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

