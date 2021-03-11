feel good

Family reunites with doctor who refused to give up on COVID patient

By
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thursday was an emotional reunion between a family and a lifesaving doctor at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County.

"I feel great," said Gene Drak as he stood outside the hospital. "I'm excited. I don't need oxygen. I can walk without the walker."


Drak spent 22 days at the hospital, with a team of 20 healthcare professionals tending to him 24/7.

His wife Elena, a nurse, contracted COVID-19 back in December.

Gene also got it and was severely ill.

He was put on a ventilator, and Elena and their two sons were told he probably wouldn't make it.

They said goodbye over the phone, but Dr. Ben Solomon never gave up.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you've done for my family," Elena said to Dr. Solomon. "Now my family is back together, complete."

"I just want to thank you and your team for all of your support for those 22 days," Gene said. "I just want to remind you that when you were trying to cheer me up, you said we were going to wrestle one day. I'm almost ready!"

Gene says there's no way to truly thank someone for your life.

Because of that team at St. Mary Medical Center, the Drak family is together. It's the greatest gift we will all never take for granted again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybucks countysocietyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
A decade of street art showcased at South Philadelphia studio
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
The Skier- Today's Tip
NJ doctor makes house calls to help elderly in community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting in Philadelphia
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Former Montco high school teacher marries billionaire MacKenzie Scott
Jeffrey Lurie is doing too much and it's hurting the Birds
Show More
'The day everything changed:' 6abc documentary revisits March 11, 2020
NJ man pointed gun at Montco officer's head, weapon failed to fire: Police
Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
Good Samaritans pull woman from car before fire, but she does not survive
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News