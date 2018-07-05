Employee punched during store robbery in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a male and female allegedly involved in a robbery and assault at a Sunoco A-Plus store located in Philadelphia's Olney section.

It happened on Tuesday around 12:58 a.m. at the store located at 5338 North 5th Street.

According to police, the suspects picked up several items in the store and attempted to leave without paying.

A 28-year-old store employee confronted the suspect and locked the door, and the suspect pushed the employee onto the floor.

The suspect then unlocked the door and exited, but the employee followed.

Police say the suspect punched the employee in the face two times causing a laceration over the victim's eye.

The suspect and the female then fled the area on foot. Police say seven dollars worth of items were stolen.

The male suspect is described as a black male, mid to late 20 years of age, 6'0"-6'3", athletic build, medium complexion, corn rows, wearing a white tank top, dark colored pants, gray/black sneakers, and red/white/blue bandana on forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
