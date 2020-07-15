Health & Fitness

Encampment protesters refuse to leave Ben Franklin Parkway despite looming deadline

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Outreach workers have been out across from the housing protest encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway for two days.

They say they've placed about 12 people in alternative housing, but several protesters say they aren't moving.

"I already know where I'm going Friday...jail," said Housing Encampment Founder Leonard Flowers.

Flowers said come Friday, the city-mandated evacuation will be a fight.

"I went to jail for whatever else I went to jail for, why can't I go there for a good cause," Flowers said.

Protesters have filled up three separate encampments, including one directly across from the Philadelphia Housing Authority. All are within proximity to the main site along Ben Franklin Parkway.


"It's been really good. People are coming up talking to us and really asking about services. People have been taking advantage of the housing options that we have," Project HOME director Carol Thomas said.

While outreach workers say they're making progress, the city issued a second notice with much stronger language stating there have been too many issues such as unsanitary conditions, drug sales and violence. Authorities said there have been two stabbings near the site.

"It was a person that wasn't even a part of the encampment came over there starting trouble," Flowers said.

Those at the second encampment say even though things haven't turned out as they hoped, spirits remain high.

"Everybody feels really good about themselves that they are standing up and fighting," protest leader Jennifer Bennetch said.

But there are still a lot of questions about what will happen on Friday.

"They're willing to be arrested, they're tired of being kicked around, they're tired of being ignored," Bennetch said.

Outreach workers say their last day being out at the encampment is Thursday but they can help past Friday for those refusing to leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newshealthblack lives matterprotesthomeless
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New restrictions on bars, restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge in Pa.
Biden, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Woman's body found in plastic container in Grays Ferry
Fall sports canceled at West Chester University, 17 others
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
WNBA's Delle Donne: 'I can either risk my life or forfeit my paycheck'
Show More
Today is tax day! Here's what you should know
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Residents say trash pick-up delays stinking up neighborhood
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News