Endangered missing kids with mother in Philadelphia found

Philadelphia police have located three endangered missing children that were last seen with their mother in the Brewerytown section.The children and their mother went missing around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.Police say 1-year-old Na-khai Williams, 3-year-old Khairah Williams, and 8-year-old Crystal Wyatt-Tucker went missing with their mother, Dayrelle Wyatt Williams.The children's father says he has legal custody of the children.Police thank the public for their assistance in locating the children.------