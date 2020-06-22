Philadelphia native Joe Ritchie-Bennett identified as victim of England stabbing attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6260021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Philadelphia native has been identified as one of three people killed in a weekend terror attack in England.

READING, England (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia native has been identified as one of three people stabbed to death as they sat in a Reading, England park in what is being treated as a terror attack.Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was identified by his family in Philadelphia.They have asked for privacy during this painful time but his brother, Philadelphia Police Captain Robert Ritchie, sent Action News the following statement:"We are devastated by the loss of our son and brother. No act of terrorism will ever take away my brother, his memory, nor the American spirit."Funeral arrangements are still being discussed, but Captain Ritchie tells Action News the family wants Joe's remains returned to the US so he can be buried here in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, at the scene of the attack, more than 100 students lit candles and laid flowers in memory of history teacher James Furlong, who was named as one of the victims. At Holt School in nearby Wokingham, where he taught, a flag in the courtyard had been lowered to half-staff."He was so passionate and enthusiastic about history and about learning, and anything that was boring, anything you didn't find interesting, he would make it interesting, former student Molly Collins told the BBC. "He would spend time with you, he got to know people individually, and he just always went the extra mile for everyone."As news of the deaths seeped out into the community, friends grieved. Martin Cooper chief executive of LGBT+ charity Reading Pride, said both Furlong and Ritchie-Bennett were great supporters of the community."Their loss is a tragedy to so many people," said Cooper, who often socialized with them. "They should be remembered as extremely friendly gentlemen who were always fun, engaging and a pleasure to be around. They were their own little support network for anybody to offload their troubles and concerns, and gave great advice.''The stabbing rampage took place Saturday evening as groups of people relaxed in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. A 25-year-old suspect is in custody but officials say the motive for the carnage is unclear.Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of stabbings just before 7 p.m. and arrived to find a "horrific" scene. Unarmed officers detained the suspect within five minutes.Police have not identified the suspect, but Britain's national news agency, Press Association, and other media outlets named the alleged attacker as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan asylum-seeker living in Reading.Saadallah had been depressed and received psychological treatment because of the chaos in Libya after the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and then killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi, a family member in Tripoli told The Associated Press.The relative said Saadallah was born to a wealthy family in the city of Tripoli. He lived in a villa and went to private schools in Libya. Though he supported Gadhafi's ouster, he became disillusioned with the chaotic aftermath.The relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she hopes to return to the U.K., said Saadallah had lived in Britain since he was 17 and had adopted a western lifestyle, with a girlfriend and tattoos.The BBC reported that Saadallah was investigated by British security services last year over concerns he planned to travel abroad to join a jihadi group, but that he was not determined to be a major threat.Questions were immediately raised about whether he should have been under closer watch. But Mark Rowley, former assistant commissioner for specialist operations in the Metropolitan Police, told the BBC that the task is daunting, given that some 40,000 people have touched the system."And in that 40,000 are lots of volatile people who dip in and out of interests in extreme ideology, and to spot one of those who is going to go from a casual interest into a determined attacker, which can happen in a matter of days, is the most wicked problem that the services face," he said.Police have two weeks to question the suspect without charge because he was arrested under the Terrorism Act.Police warned the people of Reading to expect disruption in the community as the investigation continues.___The Associated Press contributed to this report.