All is well at Enswell, new from Rival Brothers for coffee by day and cocktails by night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The latest entry in the coffee and cocktails space is meant to invoke cafe society vibes similar to classic European coffeehouses.

Enswell is the brainchild of Rival Brothers Coffee founders Jonathan Adams and Damien Pileggi.

The interiors are opulent, the menu has touches of both extravagance and fun, and the cocktails are contemporary riffs on all the classics - in partnership with New Liberty Distilling.

From early morning until 3 p.m., the focus is on coffee and pastries.

From 5 p.m. until closing, cocktails are front and center - with food by Executive Chef Andrew Farley.

Regardless of the hour, convivial community connecting is always encouraged.

Enswell | Instagram

1528 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-398-5919

Coffee/pastries 7 a.m.-3 p.m. | Cocktails/evening menu 5 p.m.-10 p.m.