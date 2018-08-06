Enter the world of VR at Ocean City Virtual Reality

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer trips down the shore can be a great escape from the reality of life. Or, in Ocean City, you can enter into a world of virtual reality.

Ocean City Virtual Reality
Summer trips down the shore can be a great escape from the reality of life. Or, in Ocean City, you can enter into a world of virtual reality.

Liberty Virtual Reality | Facebook
1078 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226
609-938-6029
FYI Philly Aug. 3rd show
It's the last gasp for summer, and we're finding fun things to do and restaurants to try before fall arrives.

----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed 7-year-old daughter, self in Manayunk
Homeowner dies after Philly officer shot in the face
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Officials ID woman killed in crash at center for disabled
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Suspect sought for arson at Logan mini-market
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks
Show More
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Oppressive Humidity
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More News