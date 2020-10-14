WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Enter to WIN tickets to Diggerland USA!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
diggerland
6abc contests and sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police on alert amid civil unrest following fatal police shooting
Dozens of people arrested after tensions erupt in West Philly
Today is last day to apply for mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania
Pa. reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases; highest 1-day total
At least 5 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
AccuWeather: Some Peeks Of Sun Today
Show More
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
Entrepreneur aims to exclusively employ formerly incarcerated people
This state has the nation's lowest COVID-19 infection rate
Temple delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break
High school student alive thanks to quick actions by school staff
More TOP STORIES News