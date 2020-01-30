food

King Of Prussia Restaurant Week benefits CHOP patients

By
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- King of Prussia is gearing up for its 6th annual restaurant week.

The big dining initiative is all about charity and coincides with a shopping event with the same mission.

The event shines a light on King of Prussia's diverse and growing dining scene and all of the great shopping you can also do there.

From March 9 -15, the King of Prussia District is hosting its annual KOP Restaurant Week.

At the same time, it's KOP Shops for CHOP.

They say it's the region's only week-long shopping and restaurant events with a charity beneficiary.

Patients like 7-year-old Porter Thompson, and his mom Danielle, came to share why this is so important to their family and many others.

"We are thankful for the KOP district and restaurant week because it helps fund care and research for kids like Porter and helps them achieve bright futures," said Danielle Thompson.

Local restaurants also host dinners for patients and their families.
