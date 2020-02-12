Arts & Entertainment

$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A store in Middlesex County, New Jersey sold the only winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions $202 million jackpot drawing.

The first Mega Millions jackpot won in 2020 matched all six numbers drawn on February 11 - the white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6. The lucky ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million jackpot ($142.2 million cash).

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, one ticket, sold in West Virginia, matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on December 17; The Great Hope Trust claimed that $375 million prize. During this jackpot run, there were more than 7.8 million winning tickets sold since December 17, including the jackpot winner and 17 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.

The next drawing on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseymiddlesex countyjackpotmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Phils begin spring training workouts, single game tickets on sale today
Show More
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Police search for man who robbed a Bensalem Wawa
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
98-year-old Pa. Girl Scout continues her mission, selling cookies
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
More TOP STORIES News