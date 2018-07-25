$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M

A Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million was bought in California, but two others worth $1 million each were sold in New Jersey.Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California sold the sole winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing.Eight tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize.There are six that are worth $1 million and two of those were sold in New Jersey. The others were sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota.Two of the second prize tickets included the megaplier and are worth $3 million. Those were sold in Massachusetts and Texas.So be sure to check your tickets!Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.