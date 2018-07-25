MEGA MILLIONS

$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M

EMBED </>More Videos

Winning Mega Millions sold in California. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

A Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million was bought in California, but two others worth $1 million each were sold in New Jersey.

Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California sold the sole winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing.

Eight tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize.

There are six that are worth $1 million and two of those were sold in New Jersey. The others were sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota.

Two of the second prize tickets included the megaplier and are worth $3 million. Those were sold in Massachusetts and Texas.

So be sure to check your tickets!

Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.

The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmega millionslottery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Gas station owner where winning Mega Millions ticket sold shares profits with employees
More mega millions
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight
Plouffe's homer in 16th leads Phillies over Dodgers
Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought
Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public
Judge: Release immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery
Show More
3 injured following SEPTA bus accident
Man shot in face, dies in West Philly
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
Flooding woes continue across parts of PA
More News