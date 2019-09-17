Arts & Entertainment

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman under doctor's care after medical incident

By Sandra Gonzalez
Duane "Dog" Chapman, star of WGN America's "Dog's Most Wanted," is being monitored after a medical incident over the weekend, a representative for the TV star tells CNN.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," a representative for Chapman said in a statement, following reports he'd experienced a heart-related emergency. "Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming."

When asked to clarify the nature of Chapman's medical issue, the representative did not immediately respond.



Chapman became known to television audiences via "Dog the Bounty Hunter," a reality TV series that aired from 2004-2012. His late wife, Beth Chapman, starred alongside him on both his current and former series until her death in June.

Beth Chapman, 51, died in June after battling throat cancer.

They had been married since 2006 and raised 12 children together, some from prior relationships.

