One Mega Millions winning ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in South Carolina, lottery officials say.The South Carolina Education lottery reported that one ticket matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball.The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5."The Mega Millions jackpot was finally won on Tuesday night, and a single lucky ticket holder in South Carolina can claim the largest lottery jackpot ever offered in the worldwide lottery industry - an estimated $1.6 billion ($913.7 million cash)," Mega Millions says.There are 36 second prize winners worth $1,000,000, including two in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania."The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," said Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "This is truly a historic occasion. We're so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.If you didn't win the Mega Millions prize, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $620 Million.------