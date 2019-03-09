Arts & Entertainment

'100 Years of Solitude' to become Netflix series

EMBED <>More Videos

'100 Years of Solitude' to become Netflix series. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

An iconic piece of world literature is coming to the small screen.

Netflix is turning Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 1967 novel "100 Years of Solitude" into a Spanish-language series.

The work by the Nobel-prize winning author has sold an estimated 50 million copies, and has been translated into 46 languages.

His sons will serve as executive producers on the series and say they believe the time is now for the work to be adapted for a global audience.

The series will be filmed in Colombia.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Turning guns of violence into garden tools
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
Show More
Suspect facing new charges in the murder of model on the Main Line
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
Man dead in Germantown shooting; shot 23 times
Despite allegations, Sheriff Williams announces re-election effort
More TOP STORIES News