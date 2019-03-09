'100 Years of Solitude' to become Netflix series

An iconic piece of world literature is coming to the small screen.Netflix is turning Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 1967 novel "100 Years of Solitude" into a Spanish-language series.The work by the Nobel-prize winning author has sold an estimated 50 million copies, and has been translated into 46 languages.His sons will serve as executive producers on the series and say they believe the time is now for the work to be adapted for a global audience.The series will be filmed in Colombia.-----