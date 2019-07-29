Arts & Entertainment

16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old is now a millionaire after he won the first Fortnite World Cup.

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf went home to Pennsylvania with a $3 million prize for winning the solo competition.

Giersdorf won with 59 points, comfortably beating his closest rival, who finished with 33 points. That second-place winner, Harrison Chang, took home $1.8 million.

The winners of the duo competition, a Norwegian-Austrian pair, also took home $3 million.

For comparison, the tennis players who win the U.S. Open at the same venue in a few weeks will get $3.85 million.

Fortnite has taken the world by storm since being released in 2017, currently boasting about 250 million registered users.

The World Cup final took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Thousands of fans were in attendance and more than a million were watching via streaming services.

There are reports Giersdorf's social media accounts were hacked shortly after the win. His Twitter account had retweeted a Tweet with derogatory comments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmillionairefortnitevideo gameu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
Show More
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Police: Man stabbed in neck FaceTimes in ambulance
Thousands of grasshoppers make migratory stop in Las Vegas area
'Wrong person to mess with': Jogger chases down male flasher
More TOP STORIES News