Arts & Entertainment

2 big pop music concerts in 2020: Harry Styles & Camila Cabello at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will see two of pop music's most popular acts come to town next year.

First, Harry Styles will bring his world tour, called "Love on Tour," to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album "Fine Line."



Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis will be joining Harry.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Fine Line. In addition, $1 per ticket will be allocated to various local charities.

Then on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Camila Cabello stops at the Wells Fargo Center for "The Romance Tour."

Camilla will release her album, "ROMANCE," on December 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Every ticket purchased to "The Romance Tour" will come with the album.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth philadelphiaconcertentertainmentwells fargo center
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
'Horrific' child abuse: Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house
Lower Merion Township police warning about fake DEA scam
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight
Show More
Jury deliberations to begin in Sean Kratz trial
Philly's open concept bathroom has the internet talking
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Hidden camera found in bathroom of office building
More TOP STORIES News