2 big pop music concerts in 2020: Harry Styles & Camila Cabello at Wells Fargo Center

First, Harry Styles will bring his world tour, called "Love on Tour," to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 26, 2020.
The tour is in support of his upcoming album "Fine Line."
Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis will be joining Harry.
LOVE ON TOUR 2020. pic.twitter.com/wNMG0W5KhI— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 13, 2019
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Fine Line. In addition, $1 per ticket will be allocated to various local charities.
Then on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Camila Cabello stops at the Wells Fargo Center for "The Romance Tour."
Camilla will release her album, "ROMANCE," on December 6.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Every ticket purchased to "The Romance Tour" will come with the album.
December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️https://t.co/sIKftJ18xX pic.twitter.com/MqITPr6HY6— camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 13, 2019