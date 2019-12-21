Arts & Entertainment

20 songs turning 20 in 2020: Flashback to NSYNC, Aaliyah, Shaggy and Britney Spears

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The new millennium got off to a rocking start in 2000.

It was during that year that Destiny's Child extolled the strength of an "Independent Woman," Janet Jackson reminded us that it "Doesn't Really Matter," U2 had a "Beautiful Day," Aaliyah reminded us to "Try Again" and *NSYNC let us know in no uncertain terms that "It's Gonna Be Me."

These are some of the songs we were jamming to in 2000 that will turn 20 in the new year:

"Angel" -- Shaggy ft. Rayvon


"It Wasn't Me" -- Shaggy


"Ms. Jackson" -- Outkast


"Independent Women, Pt. 1" -- Destiny's Child


"It's Gonna Be Me" - *NSYNC


"Try Again" -- Aaliyah


"Oops!... I Did It Again" -- Britney Spears


"With Arms Wide Open" -- Creed


"Thank God I Found You" -- Mariah Carey, Joe, 98 Degrees


"Doesn't Really Matter" -- Janet Jackson


"Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" -- Christina Aguilera


"Incomplete" - Sisqo


"Music" -- Madonna


"Be with You" -- Enrique Iglesias


"Bent" -- Matchbox Twenty


"Beautiful Day" -- U2


"Stutter" -- Joe


"B.O.B" ("Bombs Over Baghdad") -- Outkast


"Yellow" -- Coldplay


"Butterfly" -- Crazy Town
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingbuzzworthyhistorymusicmusic newsfun stuffmusic video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
Officer injured after driver crashes into patrol car
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
Researcher: Data on 267 million Facebook users exposed
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
Cowboys-Eagles: Who wins the NFC East?
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Show More
6abc's Jim Gardner rings bell at 76ers game
Free metered parking in Philly on Saturday
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Man who used narwhal tusk to subdue extremist identified
More TOP STORIES News