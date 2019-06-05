2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview

Here's a round-up of all the shows that will visit Philadelphia's historic theaters.
Broadway Philadelphia
2019-20 Season Overview
Broadway Philadelphia takes center stage with another exciting season. Eight shows are making their local debut including Tony-winners "The Band's Visit", "Come From Away" and "Hello, Dolly!" There are shows to celebrate the holidays and a chance for a local actress to get on stage at the Broadway hit "Waitress". Karen Rogers takes us inside the upcoming season.
Tina Fey's Mean Girls
Melissa Magee takes a look at the Broadway adaptation of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls." Tina and her husband, Jeff Richmond, collaborated on the show, updating the story from big screen to the stage. The story remains the same about a girl trying to navigate high school hierarchy without becoming the latest victim of the Burn Book. We'll go backstage to see how new technology is taking the show to a new generation.
Dear Evan Hansen
Benj Pasek grew up in Philadelphia, went to school at Friends Central in Wynnewood, Penn., and now he has an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. We'll meet the local lyricist who created "Dear Evan Hansen" and learn how the story is based on an experience from Benj's high school days at Friends Central.
Big Musical Hits
Three of the shows coming for 2019-2020 feature music icons. "Summer" tells the story Donna Summer, her perseverance through troubling times told through her groundbreaking music. "Escape to Margaritaville" uses the legendary songs of Jimmy Buffet as the backbone for a fanciful romp. "Spongebob the Musical" showcases music from music stars like John Legend, Steven Tyler, Panic! At the Disco and Lady Antebellum. Jeannette Reyes has a preview.
Come From Away
"Come From Away" is a story about the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when 38 planes were diverted to a small town nearly doubling their population. The story shows how the people of Gander in Newfoundland embraced their unlikely visitors during a tragic and scary time. Karen Rogers has a preview.
Meet Waitress' Pie Consultant
Pie is a big part of the hit Broadway show "Waitress". We visit with the official pie consultant for the show and see how she makes the experience authentic on stage and off.
