2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview

We take you backstage for the upcoming Broadway Philadelphia season. We meet the local lyricist Benj Pasek who helped create the Tony Award-winning show "Dear Evan Hansen." We go behind the scenes of Tina Fey's Broadway smash "Mean Girls." And we take a look at the inspiring story "Come From Away", which shows the best of human nature after one of the world's most devastating terrorist attacks. There are 14 shows in the 2019-2020 season that have collectively earned more than 40 Tony Awards.Here's a round-up of all the shows that will visit Philadelphia's historic theaters.Broadway Philadelphia takes center stage with another exciting season. Eight shows are making their local debut including Tony-winners "The Band's Visit", "Come From Away" and "Hello, Dolly!" There are shows to celebrate the holidays and a chance for a local actress to get on stage at the Broadway hit "Waitress". Karen Rogers takes us inside the upcoming season.Melissa Magee takes a look at the Broadway adaptation of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls." Tina and her husband, Jeff Richmond, collaborated on the show, updating the story from big screen to the stage. The story remains the same about a girl trying to navigate high school hierarchy without becoming the latest victim of the Burn Book. We'll go backstage to see how new technology is taking the show to a new generation.Benj Pasek grew up in Philadelphia, went to school at Friends Central in Wynnewood, Penn., and now he has an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. We'll meet the local lyricist who created "Dear Evan Hansen" and learn how the story is based on an experience from Benj's high school days at Friends Central.Three of the shows coming for 2019-2020 feature music icons. "Summer" tells the story Donna Summer, her perseverance through troubling times told through her groundbreaking music. "Escape to Margaritaville" uses the legendary songs of Jimmy Buffet as the backbone for a fanciful romp. "Spongebob the Musical" showcases music from music stars like John Legend, Steven Tyler, Panic! At the Disco and Lady Antebellum. Jeannette Reyes has a preview."Come From Away" is a story about the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when 38 planes were diverted to a small town nearly doubling their population. The story shows how the people of Gander in Newfoundland embraced their unlikely visitors during a tragic and scary time. Karen Rogers has a preview.Pie is a big part of the hit Broadway show "Waitress". We visit with the official pie consultant for the show and see how she makes the experience authentic on stage and off.Learn what the stars of Broadway think about Philadelphia.