2019 American Music Awards nominees: See the full list, how to vote

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The battle for artist of the year is on! The nominees for 2019 American Music Awards have been announced, and Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift are all up for the night's top honor.

Taylor Swift currently holds the record for most artist of the year wins -- with four -- and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time if she wins two of the five categories she's nominated for this year.

Post Malone is the most-nominated artist for 2019 with seven total nominations. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish both follow with six each, and Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift each scored five nominations. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai all earned four nominations this year. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."

Don't miss the 2019 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake

Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Ariana Grande "7 rings"
Halsey "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande "thank u, next"
Taylor Swift "Lover"

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown "Experiment"
Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill "Championships"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Travis Scott "Astroworld"

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Post Malone "Wow."
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown "Indigo"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Ella Mai "Ella Mai"

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
