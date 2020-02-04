Arts & Entertainment

WATCH THE DEBATE: 2020 Oscar nominees debate who should win best picture

Nine movies are nominated for the biggest award in Hollywood: the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. But which film should win?

You can make a good argument for all nine films, and since this is an election year, the On the Red Carpet team imagined what would happen if the nine nominated films got to make their case before the voters in a presidential election-style debate.

On our phony debate stage, there were powerful arguments made, some tense back-and-forth exchanges and a surprise appearance from a small woodland creature.

Representatives of each film took the stage for the 2020 On The Red Carpet Debate, moderated by George Pennacchio.

Watch the full debate in the video above.

The rabbit featured in the video above was provided by the Los Angeles Rabbit Foundation. For information on how to adopt a rabbit, go to https://larabbits.org/.

Watch the 92nd Oscars live on ABC Sunday, Feb. 9. George Pennacchio and the "On The Red Carpet" team will bring you live red carpet interviews with the stars before the Oscars telecast and coverage of the VIP Oscar after-parties following the ceremony.
