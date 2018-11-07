ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 admission-free events to get excited about in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Greg Rakozy/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Philadelphia, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From Thursday, November 8, to Saturday, November 10, here are four fun things to do around town that won't break the bank.
Opening Reception: 'Confluence: Teaching, Making, Ideation and Innovation' at InLiquid Gallery





Celebrate the opening of the group exhibition "Confluence: Teaching, Making, Ideation and Innovation" at InLiquid Gallery.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the interconnectedness of local institutions and the influence of teaching artists on colleagues and contemporary makers. The group exhibition is also part of CraftNOW's Craft Month, which gives visitors many places to discover how craft promotes positive change, social cohesion and meaningful dialogue.

"Confluence" features the work of Doug Bucci, Caroline Gore, Adela Akers and others, and was organized by guest curator Thora Jacobson, formerly the executive director of both the Philadelphia Art Alliance and the Fleisher Art Memorial.

When: Thursday, November 8, 6-8 p.m.
Where: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St., Gallery 108
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SPIN Philadelphia's Prohibition Pong





SPIN Philadelphia is hosting Prohibition Pong, a secret jazz-themed party, this Friday night. The soiree will feature jazz dance lessons and Prohibition Era-priced cocktails.

A secret password is required to attend, but don't worry, we have it for you: "The Game Has No Name."

When: Friday, November 9, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: SPIN Philadelphia, 211 S. 15th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tracing Neutrinos Through the Cosmos: 2018 Westbrook Free Lectureship





Astronomy junkies: The Wagner Free Institute of Science is hosting its annual free lecture this Saturday afternoon.

Titled "Tracing Neutrinos Through the Cosmos," the lecture by Dr. Naoko Kurahashi Neilson, assistant professor of physics at Drexel University, will discuss the global IceCube experiment, which made international headlines when scientists involved announced that they had traced the likely origins of a "neutrino" for the first time. Attendees will learn what neutrinos are, the "extreme astrophysics" researchers are studying using them and more.

The museum opens at 1 p.m., and Dr. Kurahashi will dive into her presentation at 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 10, 3-5:30 p.m.
Where: Wagner Free Institute of Science, 1700 W. Montgomery Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
