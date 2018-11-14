ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 budget-friendly comedy shows to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Punch Line/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an invasion of New York standups to an improvisational comedy show where two teams battle it out.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Comedy Allstars at Punch Line





Tonight: Grab half-priced tickets to watch your favorite local stand-up comedians at Punch Line's Comedy Allstars event. The night's featured stand-ups have appeared on Comedy Central and late night shows like "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien."

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Line, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $7.50 (regularly $15)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian Jordan Raybould at the Raven Lounge





New York-based comedian Jordan Raybould will hit the Raven Lounge this Friday night and half-priced seats are still available. In addition to performing at venues around the East Coast, Raybould hosts the Anxiety Now podcast.

At Raven Lounge, he'll perform with some fellow New Yorkers who've appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, Netflix and other outlets.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Raven Lounge, 1718 Sansom St.
Price: $5 (regularly $10)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ComedySportz at The Adrienne





Score even more half-priced laughs with ComedySportz this Saturday night. Two teams will create scenes, games and songs to compete for laughs and points in a "Whose Line Is It Anyway"-style improvisational comedy show.

A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the 90-minute show.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10 (regularly $20)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
Tickets for Backstreet Boys Philly concert on sale Wed
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Man shot multiple times in Logan
Show More
Video of sign language pep talk goes viral
Blood pressure drug recall expands again due to cancer concerns
Wildfire near LA flares up again, but winds expected to drop
4 arrested in connection with murders of 8 family members in Ohio
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
More News