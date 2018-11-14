3 budget-friendly comedy shows to check out in Philadelphia this week

Comedy Allstars at Punch Line

Comedian Jordan Raybould at the Raven Lounge

ComedySportz at The Adrienne

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an invasion of New York standups to an improvisational comedy show where two teams battle it out.---Tonight: Grab half-priced tickets to watch your favorite local stand-up comedians at Punch Line's Comedy Allstars event. The night's featured stand-ups have appeared on Comedy Central and late night shows like "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien."Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.Punch Line, 33 E. Laurel St.$7.50 (regularly $15)New York-based comedian Jordan Raybould will hit the Raven Lounge this Friday night and half-priced seats are still available. In addition to performing at venues around the East Coast, Raybould hosts the Anxiety Now podcast.At Raven Lounge, he'll perform with some fellow New Yorkers who've appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, Netflix and other outlets.Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.Raven Lounge, 1718 Sansom St.$5 (regularly $10)Score even more half-priced laughs with ComedySportz this Saturday night. Two teams will create scenes, games and songs to compete for laughs and points in a "Whose Line Is It Anyway"-style improvisational comedy show.A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the 90-minute show.Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.$10 (regularly $20)