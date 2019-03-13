Arts & Entertainment

3 charity events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Daniel Funes Fuentes/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From a volunteer happy hour to a charity SoulCycle class, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Volunteering Untapped PHL Spring Happy Hour





Volunteering Untapped PHL, an organization dedicated to providing volunteer opportunities for Philadelphians, is hosting a happy hour Wednesday night. Enjoy $5 craft beers, $8 hand-crafted cocktails and plenty of food specials.

When: Wednesday, March 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room, 1213 Sansom St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2nd Annual Hope Bag Mission Fill-A-Bag Event





If you want to help victims of human trafficking, consider filling bags with emergency toiletry items for women and girl survivors. More than 1000 bags have been donated to the Hope Bag Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and providing housing to victims impacted by sex trafficking. Light refreshments will be provided.

When: Sunday, March 17, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Holy Innocents St. Paul's Church, 7001 Torresdale Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Kicks4Chris SoulCycle Charity Ride





Help a worthy cause while burning some serious calories at the Kicks4Chris Foundation event Sunday afternoon. This 45-minute SoulCycle workout will benefit Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Your ticket includes the class, complimentary shoes and water, and Kicks4Chris gear. Please arrive at least 15-20 minutes early.

When: Sunday, March 17, 4-5 p.m.

Where: SoulCycle, 113 S. 16th St.

Price: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoodline
TOP STORIES
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
2 shot to death in Newport, Del. apartment building
Crash involving tanker truck, 2 SUVs on I-95 in Chester
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
Show More
Former Visitor's Center in Love Park to become restaurant
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
March Madness: Will the Temple Owls go dancing?
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
More TOP STORIES News