3 charity events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Looking to make a difference this week?From a volunteer happy hour to a charity SoulCycle class, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Volunteering Untapped PHL, an organization dedicated to providing volunteer opportunities for Philadelphians, is hosting a happy hour Wednesday night. Enjoy $5 craft beers, $8 hand-crafted cocktails and plenty of food specials.Wednesday, March 13, 5-8 p.m.Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room, 1213 Sansom St.FreeIf you want to help victims of human trafficking, consider filling bags with emergency toiletry items for women and girl survivors. More than 1000 bags have been donated to the Hope Bag Mission , a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and providing housing to victims impacted by sex trafficking. Light refreshments will be provided.Sunday, March 17, 2-5 p.m.Holy Innocents St. Paul's Church, 7001 Torresdale Ave.FreeHelp a worthy cause while burning some serious calories at the Kicks4Chris Foundation event Sunday afternoon. This 45-minute SoulCycle workout will benefit Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Your ticket includes the class, complimentary shoes and water, and Kicks4Chris gear. Please arrive at least 15-20 minutes early.Sunday, March 17, 4-5 p.m.SoulCycle, 113 S. 16th St.$45