3 comedy events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of comedy, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to laugh-out-loud events in Philadelphia this weekend, from improv comedy to a picky eater trying new food on stage.

Improv Comedy: The N Crowd





Billed by Philadelphia Style Magazine as "Philadelphia's premiere improv troupe," a dozen performers of the N Crowd develop skits as the audience shouts out suggestions.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $12 in advance; $15 at the door

Justify Your Love: A Comedy Game Show





Hosted by TJ Hurley, "Justify Your Love" is a comedic game show where people try to make a case for terrible songs in front of a panel of unsympathetic judges. The show will feature Rick Mitchell and Yvonne Jones.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $10

New Foodz with Jon DelCollo: Holiday Edition





If you are a picky eater, you'll probably relate to comedian Jon DelCollo, whose list of foods he never touched is lengthy. Watch as DelCollo comically tries surprisingly mundane food on Saturday night at the Good Good Comedy Theatre.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $10

