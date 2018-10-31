3 comedy events to keep you laughing in Philadelphia this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from comedian and YouTube sensation Affion Crockett to a deal at the Philly Comedy Club.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Comedian Affion Crockett at Punch Line Philly
Actor, director and comedian Affion Crockett will take the stage at Punch Line Philly. Crockett got his comedic start on MTV shows "Short Circuitz" and "Wild 'n Out," before he produced his own sketch comedy show "In the Flow."
He's garnered millions of views on YouTube spoofing everyone from rapper Drake to former President Barack Obama. Crockett's film and TV credits include "The Wedding Ringer," the franchise "A Haunted House," and shows "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Black-ish."
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 2, 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 3, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $11.75-$12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Improvisational sketch comedy show ComedySportz
Two teams will create scenes, games and songs to compete for laughs and points in a "Whose Line Is It Anyway" style improvisational comedy show.
A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the show. The show runs about 90 minutes.
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 p.m.
Where: The Playground at the Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 54 percent off at Philly Comedy Club
Philly Comedy Club welcomes stand-up comedians previously featured on HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central, Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert and more.
Enjoy some laughs along with the club's specially crafted cocktails. Vouchers are valid six months after purchase.
Where: Philly Comedy Club, 16 S. Second St., Old City
Price: $25-$65
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal