3 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Warmdaddy's. | Photo: Tanya B./Yelp

By Hoodline
From a stand-up comedy show to a music festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Pierre at Warmdaddy's





Warmdaddy's will welcome actor, director, writer and stand-up comedian Pierre this Wednesday night. Pierre has appeared in films like "How to Be a Player," "The Wash," "Slice 3" and "For Da Love of Money." He's also performed on the "Comedy Act Theater," "The Mo'Nique Show" and "1st Amendment Stand Up."

When: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Warmdaddy's, 1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Designer Bag Bingo benefit at Old Pine Community Center




Help raise money for the Nebinger School at the Designer Bag Bingo.

Admission to Friday evening's event includes a booklet of 10 games with three cards per round as well as a door prize ticket. One authentic designer bag will be awarded per round, and additional game booklets, daubers and raffle tickets will be sold at the door.

All proceeds will benefit Nebinger School, and guests are invited to bring their own drinks and snacks.

When: Friday, November 9, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Old Pine Community Center, 401 Lombard St.
Admission: $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'TurnUp to BailOut' music festival





The second annual TurnUp to BailOut music festival is a continued effort to support the Black Lives Matter movement in order to end the cash bail system. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund working to bail out incarcerated mothers and fathers before the holiday season.

The festival will feature artists Kingsley Ibeneche, Devon Davis, Lauren Scott, Bethlehem Roberson, Brandon Evan Moulden and others. Artistic works and food will also be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1125 S Broad St.
Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
