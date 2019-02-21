3 family and learning events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

120 Years of Integrated Play: Black History Month Exhibit & Celebration

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?From a Black History Month celebration at a historic playground to a deal on children's gymnastics classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Celebrate Black History Month at the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse Saturday morning. The playground has a history of racial integration since 1899. Families will view historic photographs and emblems and participate in craft activities and share memories of playing at Smith.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noonSmith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir DriveFreeWant to celebrate Philadelphia's most beloved tradition? Check out the Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Festival this Saturday.Enjoy vendors, food trucks and loads of family-friendly activities like face painting, umbrella making and a photo booth with Mummers costumes and props.Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m.2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.$9.95-$24.95If your young ones love being active, check out a deal on children's gymnastics classes at the Mindful Arts Dance Academy. Your deal includes a choice on one drop-in gymnastics class or a seven-week gymnastics course for one or two. The courses are guided by professional trainers and designed to improve agility and strength.Mindful Arts Dance Academy, 8000 Mars Place, Southwest Philadelphia$10-$79 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)