3 family-friendly activities to check out in Bethlehem this week

SteelStacks. | Photo: Samson L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a PEEPS-inspired New Year's Eve Festival to a deal at Sky Zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
PEEPSFEST New Year's Eve Festival





If you're looking for a family-friendly activity to ring in the new year, check out the PeepsFest, a two-day New Year's Eve festival.

Watch as a 400-pound peep gets dropped down Monday at 5:30 p.m.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-Monday, Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.
Where: SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 52 percent off ice skating at steel ice center





If you're looking to burn off those holiday calories, opt for a public ice skating session at the Steel Ice Center this week.

The facility includes two NHL-sized skating rink along with a heated sitting area and a live DJ on Friday nights. All skills levels are welcome.

Choose between two or four vouchers for one public skate session and skate rental.

Where: Steel Ice Center, 320 E. 1st St.
Price: $11-$19 (up to 52 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 32 percent off jump pass or package at Sky Zone





If you're looking for a fun way to get active this holiday season, check out the trampolines and foam pits at Sky Zone this week.

Visitors can choose between a 90-minute or 120-minute jump pass for two, valid on any day. Another deal includes a Jump Around birthday package for up to 10 guests valid Monday-Friday or the GLOW Jump Around package for up to 10 guests valid Friday or Saturday only.

Where: Sky Zone, 2285 Schoenersville Road.
Price: $27-$269 (up to 32 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
