3 family-friendly activities to check out in Bethlehem this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a PEEPS-inspired New Year's Eve Festival to a deal at Sky Zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---If you're looking for a family-friendly activity to ring in the new year, check out the PeepsFest, a two-day New Year's Eve festival.Watch as a 400-pound peep gets dropped down Monday at 5:30 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-Monday, Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.SteelStacks, 101 Founders WayFreeIf you're looking to burn off those holiday calories, opt for a public ice skating session at the Steel Ice Center this week.The facility includes two NHL-sized skating rink along with a heated sitting area and a live DJ on Friday nights. All skills levels are welcome.Choose between two or four vouchers for one public skate session and skate rental.Steel Ice Center, 320 E. 1st St.$11-$19 (up to 52 percent discount off regular price)If you're looking for a fun way to get active this holiday season, check out the trampolines and foam pits at Sky Zone this week.Visitors can choose between a 90-minute or 120-minute jump pass for two, valid on any day. Another deal includes a Jump Around birthday package for up to 10 guests valid Monday-Friday or the GLOW Jump Around package for up to 10 guests valid Friday or Saturday only.: Sky Zone, 2285 Schoenersville Road.$27-$269 (up to 32 percent discount off regular price)