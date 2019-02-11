3 food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a talk on food equality and opportunity to a wine and chocolate social, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

Food Fight: Equality, Opportunity and the Pursuit of Independence with Kerry Brodie





The Jefferson Humanities Forum will host speaker Kerry Brodie, founder and executive director of Emma's Torch, a Brooklyn-based restaurant and nonprofit organization dedicated to training refugees in culinary arts and gaining employment.

When: Tuesday, February 12, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Connelly Auditorium, Hamilton Building, 1001 Locust St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Feel the Love Happy Hour





Show some love to some furry friends this Valentine's Day at a happy hour fundraiser to benefit the PSPCA. Sip on the "Feel the Love" IPA created exclusively by Love City Brewing, along with plenty of happy hour specials. Twenty percent of all happy hour sales will be donated to the animal organization.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Love-Themed Tour and Cocktail Class





If you're looking for a spine-chilling way to celebrate Valentine's Day, check out a love-themed tour by Grim Philly this Friday night. Learn about the history of love as you explore Philadelphia's restaurants and taverns, from Aztec aphrodisiacs to voodoo love potions.

When: Friday, February 15, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Han Dynasty. 123 Chestnut St., Old City.
Price: $32.50 (regularly $45)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
