3 food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a talk on food equality and opportunity to a wine and chocolate social, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---The Jefferson Humanities Forum will host speaker Kerry Brodie, founder and executive director of Emma's Torch, a Brooklyn-based restaurant and nonprofit organization dedicated to training refugees in culinary arts and gaining employment.Tuesday, February 12, noon-1 p.m.Connelly Auditorium, Hamilton Building, 1001 Locust St.FreeShow some love to some furry friends this Valentine's Day at a happy hour fundraiser to benefit the PSPCA. Sip on the "Feel the Love" IPA created exclusively by Love City Brewing, along with plenty of happy hour specials. Twenty percent of all happy hour sales will be donated to the animal organization.Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St.FreeIf you're looking for a spine-chilling way to celebrate Valentine's Day, check out a love-themed tour by Grim Philly this Friday night. Learn about the history of love as you explore Philadelphia's restaurants and taverns, from Aztec aphrodisiacs to voodoo love potions.Friday, February 15, 6-8:45 p.m.Han Dynasty. 123 Chestnut St., Old City.$32.50 (regularly $45)