3 food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Infused Mixer
Kick off your weekend with a mixer of infused gelato, drinks and small bites. An open bar will be available from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
When: Friday, March 29, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Secret Philly Location
Admission: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brunch and Day Party on South Street
End your weekend with a bang at a brunch and day party along South Street. Enjoy brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a bash complete with a live DJ and games like Connect 4, Jenga and beer pong.
When: Sunday, March 31, noon-9 p.m.
Where: Mirage Lounge Philadelphia, 119 South St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Daaiyah's Delicious Restaurant and Bakery Soft Opening
If you're interested in supporting local businesses, check out a soft opening of a local bakery and restaurant. Your ticket includes a three-course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, March 31, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Daaiyah's Delicious Bakery and Restaurant, 5052 Germantown Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.