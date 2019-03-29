3 food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

The Infused Mixer

Brunch and Day Party on South Street

Daaiyah's Delicious Restaurant and Bakery Soft Opening

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From a gelato and beverage mixer to a bakery and restaurant soft opening, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Kick off your weekend with a mixer of infused gelato, drinks and small bites. An open bar will be available from 8:30-9:30 p.m.Friday, March 29, 8:30-11:30 p.m.Secret Philly Location$60End your weekend with a bang at a brunch and day party along South Street. Enjoy brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a bash complete with a live DJ and games like Connect 4, Jenga and beer pong.Sunday, March 31, noon-9 p.m.Mirage Lounge Philadelphia, 119 South St.$10If you're interested in supporting local businesses, check out a soft opening of a local bakery and restaurant. Your ticket includes a three-course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.Sunday, March 31, 3-6 p.m.Daaiyah's Delicious Bakery and Restaurant, 5052 Germantown Ave.$25---