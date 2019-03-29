Arts & Entertainment

3 food and drink events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From a gelato and beverage mixer to a bakery and restaurant soft opening, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

The Infused Mixer





Kick off your weekend with a mixer of infused gelato, drinks and small bites. An open bar will be available from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

When: Friday, March 29, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Philly Location

Admission: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Brunch and Day Party on South Street





End your weekend with a bang at a brunch and day party along South Street. Enjoy brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a bash complete with a live DJ and games like Connect 4, Jenga and beer pong.

When: Sunday, March 31, noon-9 p.m.

Where: Mirage Lounge Philadelphia, 119 South St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daaiyah's Delicious Restaurant and Bakery Soft Opening





If you're interested in supporting local businesses, check out a soft opening of a local bakery and restaurant. Your ticket includes a three-course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

When: Sunday, March 31, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Daaiyah's Delicious Bakery and Restaurant, 5052 Germantown Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
