3 free events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from a midday rock show to a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence.
The Ben Vaughn Quintet at World Cafe Live
Take a midday break to catch The Ben Vaughn Quintet at World Cafe Live.
Vaughn is behind the iconic 1996 rock album "Rambler 65" recorded entirely in his car, and the subsequent short film of the same name, according to his website.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. A maximum of two free tickets will be available per registrant e-mail address.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 12-1 p.m.
Where: World Cafe Live Philadelphia, 3025 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
National Take a Hike Day through scenic Philadelphia
In honor of National Take a Hike Day, active Philadelphians can hike five to 15 miles through Philadelphia's most scenic and eclectic neighborhoods.
The walk will begin at 30th Street Station and end at Conshohocken Station, and will include rail stations along the way for participants who are unable to finish the entire walk.
The walk is part of an initiative by FreeWalkers to encourage the public to walk 1,000 miles. FreeWalkers is a nonprofit organization that provides information about walking and organizes events around the exercise.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Porch at 30th, 2949 Market St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Artificial Intelligence: What Future Can We Build Together?
A panel of experts will discuss the future of artificial intelligence at the Free Library on Saturday.
David Silver of Udacity will discuss self-driving cars; Giuseppe Loianno of New York University will examine drones; Marco Pavone of Standard University will address robotics; and Alessandro Morandi of IBM will discuss computation and machine learning.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets